× Milwaukee police: 3 people shot, wounded in separate incidents on Sunday, July 5

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that led to three men int heir 30s being wounded on Sunday, July 5.

Officers were first called to the area of 34th and Hadley around 3:20 p.m. Sunday. Officials say the victim, a 32-year-old man from Milwaukee suffered non-life threatening injuries. He walked into a hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers were called to the neighborhood near 12th and Lincoln — on the city’s south side. There, they found a 35-year-old man from Milwaukee suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials say the shooting is the result of an argument. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Lastly, Milwaukee police were called to 27th and Brown streets just before 10 p.m. Sunday. Officials say the victim was in his vehicle when another vehicle pulled up next to him and fired shots at him, subsequently striking him. The victim, a 39-year-old man from Milwaukee suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Investigators urge anyone with any information on any of these three incidents to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.