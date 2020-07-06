Recognize them? Milwaukee police seek help to ID armed robbery, carjacking suspects

Posted 2:23 pm, July 6, 2020, by , Updated at 02:25PM, July 6, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating suspects wanted for an armed robbery/carjacking that occurred near 64th and Silver Spring on Wednesday, July 1.

Officials say around 9:45 p.m. last Wednesday, suspect #1 who was armed with a gun, along with the other suspects approached the victim, demanded and obtained property. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, African American, 23-28 years of age, 5’10” tall, 160-170 pounds, and had short hair. He was last seen wearing a black mask, black tank top, black pants with stripes on sides, and black and white shoes. He was armed with a gun.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, African American, 23-28 years of age, 6′ tall, and 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black mask, black knit hat, a black sweatshirt with stripes on the sleeves, black pants, and blue or purple shoes.

Suspect #3 is described as a male, African American, 23-28 years of age, 5’7” tall, 150-160 pounds, and had short hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black designs, black pants, and red/white/blue sandals with white socks.

The vehicle taken is described as a gold 2005 Dodge Caravan — similar to the one pictured.

 

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

