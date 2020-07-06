Spirit Airlines passenger removed from flight for not wearing mask
QUEENS, N.Y. – A Spirit Airlines passenger was removed from a flight from LaGuardia airport to Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Friday for refusing to wear a mask.
A video of the incident shared on Twitter shows law enforcement confronting the unidentified man.
“The whole plane is a witness, I didn’t do anything,” the man tells the Port Authority officer. “Tell me why I’m not flying.”
Another passenger in the background can be heard showing their support for the man, saying that his removal is “racist” and that passengers have to take their mask off to drink. He also threatened to take off his own mask and said “if you take him off, you’re taking me off too.”
The officer continues to talk to the passenger letting him know that he needed to leave the flight.
“I’m going home to see my father who had a stroke,” the passenger tells the officer.