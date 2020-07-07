× Be a part of the ‘Cutout Crew’ at Miller Park this season

MILWAUKEE — Looking to be in the stands during the revamped 2020 Brewers season? Well, there’s officially a way for you to cheer on the Crew – sort of.

Back by popular demand, you – err, your cutout – can sit in a Uecker Seat for just $50, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Brewers Community Foundation.

This opportunity is limited to first come, first serve and the site opens at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7.

There are some guidelines to make sure you have the best picture though. It’s suggested that you have someone take your picture. A darker shirt with a light-colored wall behind you is also recommended. And, sorry, no selfies will be allowed.

For a complete list of guidelines to upload the best pic for your cutout, visit their website.

The cutouts will be placed in the stands for Brewers 2020 home games following production, but the Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Club reserves the right to move/remove any or all of the cutouts at its own sole discretion for any reason or no reason at any time without notice or liability to you, the release said.