MILWAUKEE — ESPN golf reporter Bob Harig tweeted that the Ryder Cup has been postponed a year — and that announcement will become official on Wednesday, July 8.

What has appeared inevitable for weeks will become official tomorrow: Ryder Cup to be postponed a year with Pres Cup to 2022 and Rome RC moved to 2023. https://t.co/rxA5peBJFd — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) July 7, 2020

The 2020 Ryder Cup is set to be played at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, and be played September 22-27.