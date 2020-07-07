× Lightning strike to apartment building under renovation in Kiel displaces 4; no injuries

KIEL — A lightning strike to an apartment building under renovation in Kiel left four people displaced Tuesday, July 7.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. at the building on Clay Street near Blackstone Road as storms pushed through southeast Wisconsin.

Fire officials said dispatch advised there was heavy smoke and flames visible at the scene. Multiple departments responded, and the first arriving firefighters found flames visible on two sides of the four-unit building.

Firefighters initially attacked the flames from the outside — knocking them down as crews entered the unit that took the direct hit of the lightning bolt.

Fire extended into the attic and caused extensive structural damage, officials said.

The building was unoccupied at the time, and no one was hurt.