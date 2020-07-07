× Milwaukee police motorcycle officer hurt in incident near Teutonia and Mill

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee motorcycle officer appeared to have been involved in an incident near Teutonia and Mill on Tuesday morning, July 7.

Witnesses told FOX6 News the officer’s motorcycle tire may have hit something in the road, the bike tipped, and fell on him. The officer’s leg was trapped. The motorcycle was eventually pulled off the officer — and he was able to stand.

This is a developing story.