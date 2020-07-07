× MPD: 39-year-old Milwaukee man shot, wounded near 31st and Pierce

MILWAUKEE — A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 31st and Pierce on Tuesday morning, July 7.

Officials say the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.