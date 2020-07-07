× Police investigate non-fatal shooting near 34th and Wright

MILWAUKEE — Police say a Milwaukee man was shot around 1 a.m. Tuesday near N. 34th Street and W. Wright Street.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was in a car when shots were fired and he was subsequently struck.

Police say he walked into a local hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police say they are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.