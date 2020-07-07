× Police seek suspect in retail theft in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police are asking for assistance identifying and locating a suspect involved in a retail theft at Woodman’s in Menomonee Falls.

The suspect can be described as a male between the ages of 16-25, approximately 5’8”-6′ tall, 150-180 pounds.

The suspect is believed to have attended Vincent High School, with a possible name of “Jeffrey Jackson” who resides in the City of Milwaukee.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect please contact Ofc. Napientek regarding case #20-019855.