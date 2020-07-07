Police seek suspect wanted for robbery of store near 91st and Appleton

MILWAUKEE — Police are needing the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect wanted for the robbery of a store near N. 91st Street and W. Appleton Avenue on Monday, July 6 around 10 p.m.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, 20 – 25-years-old, 6-feet tall and 170-180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black t-shirt, black mask, blue pants with white stripes down the side and multi-colored shoes. He was carrying a Roundy’s bag.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver Saturn Vue.

The suspect entered the business threatening to cause harm and obtained property. He then fled in the vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.