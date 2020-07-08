Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee opens 70% of locations: ‘The kids are super happy’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee is celebrating its reopening; 70% of locations are now operating.

"You can see from the kids and the noise around us that the kids are super happy to have us open as well," said Kathy Thornton-Bias, President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.

Twenty-five additional clubs have reopened thanks to a $100,000 donation from Clarios, an industrial company. It is all part of the "Smart Restart Initiative," which provides summer programming to Milwaukee's youth.

"This is a time when they're often alone, and it's better for them to be together in a group with caring, nurturing adults with constructive activities, sports technology," said Milwaukee County Supervisor Felesia Martin.

Several safety precautions are in place -- like intensive handwashing protocols, smaller groups, and cleaning.

But the CEO wishes all the clubs were open.

"My worry is, really, how do we support the other kids because of restrictions aren't able to get access to something many of them have been doing since they were little kids," said Thornton-Bias.

The organization typically services 5,000 kids daily every summer, but can only service 1,500 right now. As parents head back to work, employees say this reopening is needed now more than ever.