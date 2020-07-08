Bus riders in Milwaukee County may soon be required to mask up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Masks could be required for all Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) riders.

That is the topic of a meeting happening on Wednesday, July 8. MCTS leaders are discussing a mask mandate for all passengers. It comes after city leaders began reviewing a possible ordinance that would require face coverings in indoor public spaces for anyone over the age of 2 -- and outside within 30 feet of anyone who is not in your family or household.

Milwaukee County is seeing an increase in COVID-19 "percent positive" cases -- with health officials saying we are moving in the wrong direction. On Tuesday, the county's "cases" indicator was changed from yellow to red -- meaning over the last 14 days, there has been a positive trend in cases.

"For example, if you do 100 tests and 10 result positive that's a 10 percent positivity. That number is less affected by the number of testing. We're seeing high and increased percent positive values across the country. And this is what's extremely worrisome," said Dr. Ben Weston, Milwaukee County Director of Medical Services.

The meeting to discuss requiring face masks for MCTS riders is set to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday.