× Cream City Cluckery opens at Deer District; portion of proceeds go to Milwaukee Bucks Foundation

MILWAUKEE — Cream City Cluckery, a new delivery and pickup-only restaurant at Deer District specializing in chef-crafted crispy chicken tenders and house-made sauces, opened on Wednesday, July 8.

The restaurant features a simple menu that uses 100% premium, locally-sourced ingredients. Cream City Cluckery focuses on “hot, fresh and fast” for its made-from-scratch recipes that are curated by Fiserv Forum Senior Executive Chef Kenneth Hardiman.

“We are excited to offer made-from-scratch chicken tenders to the local area in a convenient way,” said Hardiman.

In addition to chicken tenders and sauces, Cream City Cluckery also serves up mac-and-cheese, honey-butter biscuits and “Ooey Gooey Butter Cake” — among other items. The full menu can be found on the restaurant’s website.

In its commitment to giving back to the community, Cream City Cluckery will be donating a share of the proceeds of each “Ooey Gooey Butter Cake” sold to the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation.

For delivery and pick up: Tue-Thursday 11am-9pm Sat-Sun 11am-10pm

Pick up is at 400 w highland (also available: grubhub, door dash, uber eats)