× Disney Parks releases coronavirus safety measures before Disney World reopening

ORLANDO, Fla. — The chief medical officer for Disney Parks has shared more information about the company’s enhanced health and safety measures before Disney World reopens on Saturday, after a four-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Pamela Hymel, chief medical officer for Disney Parks’ Experiences and Products, stressed that the safety and well-being of visitors and employees is paramount as the theme parks proceed with phased reopening plans.

“From increased cleaning and disinfecting across our parks and resorts, to updated health and safety policies, we have reimagined the Disney experience so we can all enjoy the magic responsibly,” Hymel said in a Tuesday statement.

According to the guidance, guests must book attendance through the Disney Park pass reservation system, allow for temperature checks before entry and wear a face covering if over the age of 2. An increased number of handwashing and hand sanitizing stations, as well as first-aid sites, have also been created throughout the parks and resorts.

The theme parks will also operate at reduced capacity, while adjustments have been made throughout to promote physical distancing.

Disney has also amplified its cleaning protocol, with a “special emphasis” on frequently disinfecting attractions, queues, dining, lobbies and transportation systems. After daily closures, each park will receive an “enhanced cleaning” before visitors return the following day. Cleaning standards have also been raised in Disney World’s owned-and-operated hotels, with each room receiving an “enhanced cleaning” before guest arrival.

What’s more, Disney encouraging an increased use of technology for guests, from sharing must-know park information on My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps to promoting mobile orders, cashless payments and online check-ins.

Disney employees, known as cast members, are also receiving further training on the new measures, among other health and safety efforts in the fight against COVID-19. Before each shift, cast members will self-screen for temperature checks and other symptoms, and stay home if sick, Disney said.

As seen in alleged images published by Disney fan site WDW News Today on Wednesday, new partitions and safety signage were seen throughout the Jungle Cruise attraction at Magic Kingdom during what was reportedly a cast member preview.

Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will welcome visitors on Saturday, July 11, with Epcot and Hollywood Studios set to follow on Wednesday, July 15.

The iconic Orlando theme park has been closed to the public since March 14.

Though officials have not yet commented as to when Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure may reopen on the West Coast, the Downtown Disney District is currently scheduled to reopen on July 9.

READ MORE STORIES FROM FOX NEWS