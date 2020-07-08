Live: Protest at UWM after comments by lecturer Betsy Schoeller regarding Vanessa Guillen

Doctor walking from Miller Park to Wrigley Field to raise awareness of patient, health worker safety

Posted 7:19 pm, July 8, 2020, by , Updated at 07:21PM, July 8, 2020
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- A doctor is walking from Milwaukee's Miller Park to Wrigley Field in Chicago to raise awareness for the Patient Safety Movement Foundation.

Dr. Dave Mayer is the CEO of that foundation.

His goal is to underscore the importance of keeping health workers as safe as possible -- something that should be top of mind during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The big reason I'm walking is to raise awareness about patient safety and health care safety," said Dr. Mayer. "People don't understand that preventable medical harm for patients and caregivers is third leading cause of death behind heart disease and cancer today."

Mayer plans to walk a total of 3,000 miles for this cause.

