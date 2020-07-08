‘Lead by example:’ Some hope to fast-track proposed Shorewood mask mandate for anyone 2 and older

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHOREWOOD -- The Shorewood Village Board met Wednesday evening, July 8 to discuss a proposed mask ordinance -- with cities across the nation implementing their own amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During the special board meeting, residents spoke out in support of and opposed to the proposed mandate.

"I think we need to act right now," said Arthur Ircink, trustee. "This thing doesn't stop. The virus isn't stopping for us."

The proposed ordinance was introduced in just 48 hours, with some village trustees hoping to see it fast-tracked.

"We need to put something in place to show other communities...to lead by example," said Ircink.

The ordinance would require face coverings be worn in all indoor public spaces for anyone 2 years of age and older, and those outside within 30 feet of anyone who is not a member of their family or household.

"We wouldn't order umbrellas on a rainy day," said Nat Davauer, owner of Draft & Vessel. "People would take them because it's the smart thing to do if you don't want to get wet. If you want to keep Draft & Vessel open and you don't want to get sick, wearing a mask is the smart thing to do."

Davauer, a proponent of a mask requirement, said it's what's keeping his business open amid COVID-19.

"If one person doesn't want to wear a mask and that ends up getting a bartender sick, we're shut down," said Davauer.

Under the proposal, a business would have the right to refuse service to anyone who refuses to comply. As the ordinance is written now, it would be enforce not by police, but by the North Shore Health Department. Director Ann Christiansen raised concerns Wednesday over how realistic this would be.

"I would find this very challenging for our very small health department," Christiansen.

How this would be enforced was one of the most debated topics Wednesday evening -- something board members said they're working through. If passed as written, violations would cost between $50 and $500 in fines.