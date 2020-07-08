Milwaukee police: 21-year-old man shot, wounded near 21st and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department was called to a shooting near 21st and Atkinson on Wednesday afternoon, July 8.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. and a 21-year-old man was wounded, taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting appears to be the result of a robbery.

Authorities continue seeking an unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.