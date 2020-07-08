× More coronavirus stimulus checks could be on the way, but you may not qualify

WASHINGTON — While Congress works on putting together another stimulus package as coronavirus cases continue to climb in states throughout the U.S., lawmakers appear to agree on issuing more direct payments to some American households.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said another round of stimulus payments could be included in a potential pending package – but the income threshold might be lower.

Under the CARES Act, the payments are $1,200 per adult for those with adjusted gross incomes of up to $75,000. The threshold for married couples is $150,000 – they are eligible for $2,400 and $500 per child.

McConnell said the next round might be distributed to people earning less than $40,000.

Republicans would have to reach an agreement with Democrats on the issue.

In May, the Democratic-controlled House passed a $3 trillion piece of legislation that called for another round of $1,200 payments with similar criteria to the CARES Act. The proposal, however, included more money paid to families with dependent children.

President Trump has indicated support for economic impact payments larger than $1,200.

McConnell said a bill would likely be proposed later this month, though it was not a foregone conclusion.

Here’s a look at some of the other measures that are under serious consideration for another stimulus package.2

