Panera giving out free iced coffee during heat wave

MILWAUKEE — As temperatures rise in southeastern Wisconsin, Panera is offering residents free iced coffee through its MyPanera+ Coffee subscription program, it was announced Wednesday, July 8.

Subscribers can receive unlimited access to hot coffee, iced coffee and hot tea at cafes and via Panera Curbside nationwide. Normally $8.99 a month plus tax, Panera is treating new members and existing subscribers to free coffee all summer when they sign up.

The limited-time offer is available for sign up from Wednesday, July 8 through Monday, July 13. After signing up, the free coffee offer will last until Labor Day.

MyPanera is free to join; if you’re interested, CLICK HERE to create an account and HERE to sign up for the free coffee subscription.