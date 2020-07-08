Air quality alert for lakeshore counties until 3 p.m. Wednesday

Panera giving out free iced coffee during heat wave

Posted 12:53 pm, July 8, 2020, by , Updated at 12:56PM, July 8, 2020

"Auburn Hills, Michigan, USA - February 17, 2012: The Panera Bread location off Adams Road in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Panera Bread is a chain of casual dining bakery-cafes with almost 1500 locations across the US."

MILWAUKEE — As temperatures rise in southeastern Wisconsin, Panera is offering residents free iced coffee through its MyPanera+ Coffee subscription program, it was announced Wednesday, July 8.

Subscribers can receive unlimited access to hot coffee, iced coffee and hot tea at cafes and via Panera Curbside nationwide. Normally $8.99 a month plus tax, Panera is treating new members and existing subscribers to free coffee all summer when they sign up.

The limited-time offer is available for sign up from Wednesday, July 8 through Monday, July 13. After signing up, the free coffee offer will last until Labor Day.

MyPanera is free to join; if you’re interested, CLICK HERE to create an account and HERE to sign up for the free coffee subscription.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.