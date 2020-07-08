Waukesha police seek information regarding ‘violent interaction’ captured on video

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Police Department is seeking information about a “violent interaction” that took place on Wednesday afternoon, July 8. A civilian captured the interaction on video.

Just after 1 p.m., police said, a woman is seen on the video being forced into a blue, four-door Hyundai Elantra with Illinois license plates near Fleetwood and Chippewa Drives.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While being forced into the car, police said the woman is heard saying "nooooo." The man is also heard on the video saying "get the (expletive) in."

The man is described as large with a black beard, wearing a blue tank top with red printing and black shorts. The woman is described as white, wearing a white, button-down shirt on top of a blue shirt and blue shorts.

If anyone has information that can help identify either subject, contact the Waukesha Police Dispatch Center at 262-524-3831.