‘2020 is a big deal:’ With MU Law poll showing Biden leading by 8, ‘Women for Trump’ stops in WI

PORT WASHINGTON -- The road to the White House runs through Wisconsin, and on Thursday, July 9, the "Women for Trump" bus tour rolled through Wisconsin, with stops at Holy Hill, and Ozaukee and Waukesha counties, where Republican support has dipped in recent years.

Several top Trump campaign advisers rallied the grassroots inside Republican headquarters in conservative Waukesha County the state President Donald Trump won by less than 23,000 votes.

"It's going to be extremely important in 2020," said Katrina Pierson, senior campaign advisor.

Pierson and Mercedes Schlapp stopped in Port Washington for the Women in Business roundtable.

"The pitch is the same, particularly for women who value traditional family values, who value jobs, who want tax cuts, who want their children to get a quality education," said Pierson. "This is a topic that in 2020 is a big deal, considering how the president has been very supportive of School Choice."

Polls show the tour has a lot of work ahead.

"In the suburbs, about 57% of men are going for Trump, but about 56% of women are going for Biden," said Charles Franklin, executive director of the Marquette University Law School Poll. "Since the men and women are about the same size in the population, that means the suburbs as a whole are very evenly balanced."

"Same story, different day," said Pierson. "Look, I was there in 2016. The polling has always said that, and it didn't turn out so well."

Across the state, the Marquette Poll puts Biden ahead by eight points.

"Like in 2016, there were a lot of people who didn't want to answer in the polls because they don't know where their data is going -- they don't want to be identified," said Pierson. "They don't want to be harassed. It's not easy to be an outspoken Trump supporter."

It's not just this year's polls. Democrats won 2018 statewide elections for governor and senate.

"We didn't lose," said Pierson. "Trump wasn't on the ticket."

The tour stops at a De Pere Farm Friday, July 10 and the Wisconsin Republican Convention in Green Bay Saturday.

The Biden campaign shot back on the tour, accusing President Trump of always putting his interests ahead of Wisconsin women and families, including trying to repeal Obamacare.