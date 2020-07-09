Authorities request public’s help in search for missing and endangered Brown County girl

BROWN COUNTY — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help finding missing and endangered Anastacia “Ana” Degrand, 13, from the Village of Howard.

Degrand is described as a female, white, approximately 5′ tall and 100 pounds with long brown hair that is dyed blue.

According to witness interviews, authorities say, she was seen getting into a red Chevrolet Avalanche around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8 with a man.

Contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-448-6187 with any information.