Live: VP Pence participates in a roundtable about reopening the economy in PA
Live: Milwaukee County officials offer an update on COVID-19

Authorities request public’s help in search for missing and endangered Brown County girl

Posted 2:17 pm, July 9, 2020, by

Anastacia “Ana” Degrand

BROWN COUNTY — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help finding missing and endangered Anastacia “Ana” Degrand, 13, from the Village of Howard.

Degrand is described as a female, white, approximately 5′ tall and 100 pounds with long brown hair that is dyed blue.

According to witness interviews, authorities say, she was seen getting into a red Chevrolet Avalanche around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8 with a man.

Contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-448-6187 with any information.

Red Chevrolet Avalanche

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.