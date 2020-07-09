Black Lives Matter mural painted in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan

After a delay last week, another giant, city-funded “Black Lives Matter” mural was painted in front of Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday.

Crews set up barriers around the section of Fifth Avenue between West 56th Street and West 57th Street. Traffic was shut down through the area. Painters got to work at about 10 a.m.

The five-hour process began with stenciling followed by the painting of the letters in yellow. Shortly before Noon, Mayor Bill de Blasio, First Lady Chirlane McCray, and the Rev. Al Sharpton lent a hand to painters.