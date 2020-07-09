‘It’ll never be crowded:’ See the changes inside the Art Museum, reopening to the public July 16

MILWAUKEE — After months of being closed due to COVID-19, the Milwaukee Art Museum opened to members Thursday, July 9, with plans to reopen to the public July 16, with free admission for all visitors for one month. There are some changes you need to know before heading there.

When art lovers step back into the Milwaukee Art Museum, things might look different.

“The museum has never looked better,” said Brigid Globensky, senior director of education and programs. “We’ve redone the floors so they’re watery, just like the lake, so it’s just a wonderful moment.”

Visitors will be able to see the changes during Phase 1 of reopening on July 16. Not only did the museum get a face lift — there are many safety precautions in place.

“We have done deep cleans throughout the entire museum,” said Globensky. “We have a very extensive staff policy of cleaning, of temperature taking, of masking.”

Masks are required, with hand sanitizer on hand and a touch-less entry process. Markings show the one-way route visitors should follow through the main level of the museum.

“We want to limit the number of people in the galleries,” said Globensky. “It will never be crowded, so you’ll be able to keep a safe, social distance, 6 feet apart.”

Only 40 people will be allowed in every 30 minutes. The hours are also modified — including opening 30 minutes earlier for those who are high-risk.

“We joke around here and say, ‘The museum has been touchless since 1888,’ and we’re just getting better at it during this pandemic,” said Globensky.

When you are making your online reservation to come to the museum, you have to agree to a code of conduct before checking out.

Thanks to a gift from the Krei Family in memory of Melinda — admission is free through Aug. 16. The museum also has timed ticketing.

