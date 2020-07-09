‘Not moving in the right direction:’ Milwaukee County sees dramatic surge in COVID-19 testing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- COVID-19 numbers in Milwaukee County are climbing. While testing has also increased, officials say it is not looking good right now.

Two drive-thru coronavirus testing sites show two very different scenes. On Milwaukee's south side, police are helping direct traffic as lines of cars spill out of a parking lot and onto the street. But near Sherman and Fairmount on the city's north side, only a dozen vehicles wait as the National Guard continues its testing.

On Thursday, July 9, the total number of people tested at both locations hit 50,000 since being established.

"We are not moving in the right direction," said Dr. Ben Weston.

The trend in positive cases has increased while the death numbers continue to fall in Milwaukee County. Data shows people are not maintaining social distance -- especially in family settings and at work. Eight percent of Milwaukee County tests come back positive. That is higher than the state average. Most people are being tested for the first time.

"We don't have the exact number of people getting multiple tests but it seems to be a relatively small number in the scheme of altogether testing," said Dr. Weston.

Health officials say the holiday weekend likely spurred the demand for more testing. Both sites in Milwaukee are open throughout the week, but closed on Sundays.