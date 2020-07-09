× Packers in search of game day employees, to hold job fair July 15 at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are continuing to prepare for the upcoming season, and the organization is seeking new team members to be part of the gameday staff, with a walk-in job fair on Wednesday, July 15, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Gameday employees are sought for the guest services and security departments to assist at all Packers home games and events. Applicants must be at least 16 years old for guest services positions and security positions.

On-site interviews will be conducted at the job fair, which will be held at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village on the east side of Lambeau Field. Applicants may park in Lambeau Field Lot 1 on the east side of the stadium, adjacent to Oneida Street.

Applicants attending the job fair will be required to wear masks, and the configuration of the job fair will allow for proper social distancing.

Qualifications for the positions include strong verbal communication and conversation skills, trouble-shooting skills, ability to stay focused on job responsibilities and ability to stand throughout the entire shift. Individuals must be available for all home games, Family Night, any potential playoff games and other Lambeau Field events as needed.

If unable to attend, those interested in gameday guest services and gameday security event staff positions also can apply online at www.packers.com/employment.