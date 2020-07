× Police: Man shot, wounded near 33rd Avenue and 52nd Street in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night, July 8 near 52nd Street and 33rd Avenue.

According to police, at approximately 8:30 p.m. a 23-year-old man was shot. The wound is considered non-life threatening.

The victim was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle and then later transported to a Milwaukee area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.