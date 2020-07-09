Police seek help finding 16-year-old Wisconsin Rapids girl last seen on July 8

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — A search is underway for a 16-year-old girl from Wisconsin Rapids. Justine Giessel was last seen after her grandfather’s house on Wednesday, July 8.

Officials say she left the residence at approximately 6:15 p.m. to go next door to her father’s house to watch movies and did not return back to grandfather’s residence. The girl’s father is out of town.

Justine was last seen wearing red sweatshirt, gray t-shirt, jeans, and black shoes. She does have her phone but it has been turned off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department a 715-421-8701.