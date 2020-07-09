Search underway for missing Menominee Indian Reservation woman, last seen June 16

KESHENA, Wis. — The Menominee Tribal Police Department is searching for a missing Menominee Indian Reservation woman. Katelyn Kelley, 22, has been missing since June 16.

Katelyn is described as a Native American, 5’2” tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Katelyn was reportedly last seen at approximately 10:30 p.m. on June 16 on the Menominee Indian Reservation — in the area of County Highway VV (East) and Silver Canoe Road.

She was reportedly walking eastbound on County Highway VV towards the Village of Keshena. Katelyn was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black swimsuit type top, blue jean shorts and black flip-flops.

Anyone with information about Katelyn’s whereabouts is asked to call the Menominee Tribal Police at 715-799-3881.