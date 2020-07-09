Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old man missing from Racine

RACINE COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been issued for Cesareo Cisneros, 79, of Racine.

Cesareo ran away from a care facility near Great Elms Lane and Taylor Avenue in the City of Racine. Officials say Cesareo is very fit and can run fast.

He suffers from dementia, becomes confused very easily, and is often unable to identify himself or his residence. Cesareo only speaks Spanish.

He is described as Hispanic male, 5’04” tall, 120 pounds with longer gray hair and a scruffy beard. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, navy blue dress pants, and black Velcro shoes.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the City of Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.