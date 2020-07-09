Who are these Good Samaritans? Milwaukee police need your help tracking them down

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for the Good Samaritans that stopped to help a motorcycle officer who went down with his bike on Tuesday morning, July 7.

The motorcycle officer lost control over his vehicle near Teutonia and Mill — after hitting a patch of oil in the road.

The officer, a 49-year-old male with over 20 years of service, suffered minor injuries.

Officials now want to find a way to thank those that stopped by to help the officer. If you recognize any of the people in the pictures in this post, you’re urged to contact Milwaukee police.

43.135421 -87.953301