Who are these Good Samaritans? Milwaukee police need your help tracking them down

Posted 10:47 am, July 9, 2020, by , Updated at 11:13AM, July 9, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for the Good Samaritans that stopped to help a motorcycle officer who went down with his bike on Tuesday morning, July 7.

The motorcycle officer lost control over his vehicle near Teutonia and Mill — after hitting a patch of oil in the road.

Motorcycle officer hurt in incident near Teutonia and Mill

The officer, a 49-year-old male with over 20 years of service, suffered minor injuries.

Officials now want to find a way to thank those that stopped by to help the officer. If you recognize any of the people in the pictures in this post, you’re urged to contact Milwaukee police.

