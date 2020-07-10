6 shootings in 6 hours: 9 wounded, 1 killed in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – Minneapolis police say they responded to six different shootings that wounded nine people, one fatally, in a span of six hours Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Thursday, July 9, 6:53 p.m.

Officers responded to area of 25th Avenue North and Lyndale Ave North to find a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to North Memorial Medical Center. Police have little information on what led up to the shooting.

Thursday, July 9, 8:28 p.m.

Minneapolis police, along with Park Police officers, responded to the area of 24th Street East and Cedar Ave South where two men had been shot. According to Park Police, the victims, who are both in their 20s, were at the basketball court at East Phillips Park when shots were fired from nearby at 24th Street East and Cedar Avenue South.

Thursday, July 9, 9:32 p.m.

Police responded to 21st Avenue North and 6th Street North on a report of a person shot. On scene, police located a man with two gunshot wounds.

Friday, July 10, 12:01 a.m.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation near 29th Street East and Park Ave South. While officers were searching for a victim, they received notice that a man had arrived at HCMC. Officers were able to speak to the victim who said we was driving neat 29th St. E and Park when someone drove up and shot at him.

Friday, July 10, 12:05 a.m.

A report came in of shots fired near the area of the George Floyd memorial at 38th Street East and Chicago Avenue South. Officers on scene found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. Around this time another man arrived at Abbot Northwestern Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police believe both victims are from the same incident.

Friday, July 10, 12:34 a.m.

Police responded to a double shooting on the 2900 block of 6th Street North. There they found a man in his mid-20s dead and a woman in critical condition.

Police are investigating all of the incidents, but have not announced suspects or arrests.