Beefing up your pizza: Check out this recipe for pesto steak and arugula pizza

MILWAUKEE -- Talk about beefing up your pizza. Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to show us how to make pesto steak and arugula pizza.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless, cut 1 inch thick (1 pound)
  • 2 tablespoons basil pesto
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 refrigerated whole grain, whole wheat or regular pizza dough (about 1 pound)
  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 1 cup yellow and/or red cherry or grape tomatoes, halved or quartered if large
  • 1/2 cup reduced-fat shredded Italian blend cheese
  • Salt
  • 1 cup arugula or baby spinach leaves
  • 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)

COOKING:

  1. Combine pesto and lemon juice in small bowl. Evenly brush beef steak with 1 tablespoon pesto mixture.
  2. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 13 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
  3. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 425°F. Spray 10 x 15-inch rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. Place dough on baking sheet and pat dough to edges of baking sheet. Spread dough with remaining 3 tablespoons pesto mixture. Top with tomatoes and cheese. Bake in 425°F oven, 15 to 18 minutes or until crust is golden brown.
  4. Carve steak into slices; season with salt, if desired. Top pizza evenly with arugula and steak slices; sprinkle with red pepper, as desired.
