Boerner Botanical Gardens reopen in 'full bloom' on July 10

MILWAUKEE — The Boerner Botanical Gardens in Whitnall Park announced Friday, July 10 that it will reopen today with a new reservation system and changes to allow for physical distancing. The gardens, which typically open in April, are now in full bloom and will offer another safe, outdoor activity for families through the summer.

Any visitors must reserve a time to visit the gardens using an online ticketing system. Admission fees will be taken at an outdoor payment booth at the entrance to the gardens.

Signs will direct visitors around a one-way route through the formal gardens.

Boerner Botanical Gardens will open from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily through the summer months. Admission fees are $8 for adults, $6 for children. Milwaukee County residents receive discounted admission.

The visitor center and gift shop will remain closed, but a comfort station and bathroom within the gardens will be open for visitors between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Visit their website to reserve a time slot or call the visitor center at 414-525-5601 for information.

Masks are recommended and maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet from anyone not in your group. A maximum of ten people per group will be allowed, a release said.