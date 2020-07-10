DPW: ‘Defund the police’ mural on Water Street being removed due to ‘serious traffic safety concerns’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE — The “defund the police” street mural along Water Street in downtown Milwaukee was removed Friday, July 10 due to “serious traffic safety concerns," according to officials with the Milwaukee Department of Public Works.

DPW officials noted the street mural “takes up an entire block of the southbound lanes of Water Street and the display covers the street’s traffic control pavement markings,” which “provide guidance and information to motorists and are essential for a safe flow of traffic.”

Officials added in a news release, “It has also been observed that the paint is very slick when wet and we have observed vehicles having difficulty breaking and stopping when approaching the Wells Street traffic signal. We have observed and/or received complaints that the mural paint surface is problematic for vehicles ranging from bicycles and motorcycles to buses when it rains.”

The mural was removed Friday, officials said, “due to these concerns.”

The words "Defund the Police" were painted on Water Street near City Hall on Wednesday, July 1, joining a wave of similar displays across the country following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the protests that followed.

On Friday, July 3 though, someone took to the painting -- changing the spelling to then read "Defend the Police." Later the same day, FOX6 News spotted another paint job underway -- reverting the spelling back to "Defund the Police."

“The message painted on Water Street has been heard loud and clear by policy makers in city government, and the Department of Public Works has no intention to diminish the voices calling for change,” said Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Polenske in the release. “Our concern for unauthorized street art including the current mural on Water Street is solely about safety.”