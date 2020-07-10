× Kenosha police: 61-year-old man stabbed, seriously injured; suspect in custody

KENOSHA — A 61-year-old Kenosha man was seriously injured in a stabbing that took place Friday morning, July 10, the Kenosha Police Department said.

It happened near 18th Avenue and 67th Street in Kenosha around 10:40 a.m. Police said the victim was taken by Flight for Life to a Milwaukee hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

Authorities arrested a 30-year-old Kenosha man near the scene. Charges of first-degree attempted homicide will be referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.