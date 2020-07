MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public’s help locating a critically missing 31-year-old woman — Catelin Haefs.

Haefs was last seen near 40th and Mill at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 10.

She is described as a 5’5″ tall, around 130 pounds, light-skinned with black hair and subtle, green highlights. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.