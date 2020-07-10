More than 5K without power Friday morning after storms roll through SE Wisconsin

Posted 5:49 am, July 10, 2020, by , Updated at 07:11AM, July 10, 2020

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN —  Storms knocked out power to thousands of people overnight. The We Energies Power Outage Map, as of about 7 a.m. on Friday, July 10, was showing more than 5,000 without power in southeast Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE to monitor the We Energies Power Outage Map for the latest outage information.

A viewer sent FOX6 News a picture of lightning hitting the US Bank building.

Lightning strikes the US Bank building in downtown Milwaukee. (Courtesy: Brandon Schmitz)

Is your power out, or have you spotted a downed wire? We Energies officials ask that you call (800) 662-4797. Do not assume we know about your outage, officials say.

