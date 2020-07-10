Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Thursday night, July 9. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened near 28th and Melvina around 10 p.m.  The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

The second shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near 20th and Center. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee woman, suffered non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

Anyone with information in regards to either incident is asked to call the Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

