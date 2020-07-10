State patrol: Menomonee Falls man arrested in Washington County for 4th OWI offense

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 57-year-old Menomonee Falls man was arrested on Friday morning, July 10 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence — fourth offense.

A Wisconsin state trooper stopped a vehicle on I-41 in Washington County near Holy Hill Road for multiple lane deviations around 9:45 a.m. The trooper smelled intoxicants and conducted field sobriety tests of the driver who was subsequently arrested.

His fourth such offense, the 57-year-old has two prior OWI offenses pending. He was also charged for operating with a suspended license and having open intoxicants in the vehicle.

He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.