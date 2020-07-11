Fire in Jackson damages residence, vehicle; 4 families displaced

JACKSON — Emergency crews responded to a residential fire near Georgetown and Wilshire Drives in Jackson on Saturday, July 11.

A captain with the Jackson Fire Department told FOX6 News that the department responded around just after 1:45 p.m. Once at the scene, heavy smoke was seen coming from the back of the multi-unit residence and a vehicle had become fully involved in the fire.

Two individuals — who were not emergency personnel — were transported to receive medical attention; it is unknown if they are residents of the building that caught fire.

The captain told FOX6 News that four families are displaced as a result of the fire at this time. A few pets were rescued from the fire alive. It is unknown if other pets remained inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The working status of smoke detectors at the residence is not known at this time.

Multiple agencies assisted the Jackson Fire Department in the response, including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The 80-plus degree temperatures presented an additional challenge for fire personnel, authorities said.

Firefighters trying to stay cool in Jackson. Fire tore through a car and apartment building this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/NbCwmqXK2v — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) July 11, 2020