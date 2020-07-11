Police: 21-year-old woman shot at party near 7th and Rogers

Posted 10:50 am, July 11, 2020, by , Updated at 10:52AM, July 11, 2020

Getty Images

MILWAUKEE — Police say shots were fired at a party near S. 7th Street and W. Rogers Street around 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 11.

A 21-year-old woman was subsequently struck by gunfire and sustained non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to the hospital.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.