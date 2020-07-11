Police: Woman shot, wounded at party near 7th and Burnham

Posted 3:17 pm, July 11, 2020, by , Updated at 04:35PM, July 11, 2020

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department was called to a shooting that happened early Saturday morning, July 11 on the city’s south side.

Authorities said the victim — a 21-year-old woman — was at a party near 7th and Burnham when shots were fired shortly before 3 a.m. She was subsequently struck and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Scene near 7th and Burnham

