Wisconsin cadaver dogs find body in Janesville during search for missing man

Posted 6:41 pm, July 11, 2020, by

JANESVILLE — A body was found by cadaver dogs in a wooded area in Janesville on Saturday morning.

Authorities were searching for a man who was reported missing this week. The Janesville police department had requested cadaver dogs from Wisconsin K9 SOS Search & Rescue to help in its search. It took the dogs just over 15 minutes to find the body near where the man went missing. They found the body in a wooded area located down an embankment from train tracks.

Authorities have not identified the body, but said it was a white man. No foul play is suspected. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office is performing an autopsy.

