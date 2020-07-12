Beach Hazard issued for some lakeshore counties Sunday

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service is asking beachgoers to be extra careful along the lakefront on Sunday. Beach Hazard warnings are in place for beaches in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha Counties from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 12.

Strong lakeshore currents, big waves and potentially life-threatening rip currents are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

The Wisconsin/Illinois coast and the Michigan coast will have “Side-Shore” winds. Wave activity will be moving “Side-Onshore” pushing from the north to the south on both east and west coast of Lake Michigan.

The north sides of piers and break walls, may have turbulent waves hitting them as well as structural currents flowing out and around the piers. In addition, there is a high likelihood of Longshore Currents, Rip Currents, and Structural Currents all day and increasing in the afternoon, according to the Great Lakes Surf and Rescue Project.