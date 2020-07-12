× Cook County residents can report police misconduct online

CHICAGO — The Cook County state’s attorney’s office is launching a new online process to report allegations of police misconduct including excessive force and intimidation.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced the new complaint form Thursday. Members of the public will be able to directly upload photo and video evidence to submit for review by prosecutors who’ll determine whether it should be referred to an investigative agency or closed.

People who file complaints will get email responses.

The goal is to increase community safety and police accountability.