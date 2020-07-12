× MPD: 48-year-old woman stabbed to death near 30th and Highland, known suspect sought

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, July 12 near N. 30th Street and Highland Boulevard.

The victim, a 48-year-old Milwaukee woman, died from her injuries.

Police say she was stabbed by a known suspect who is not yet in custody.

The circumstances leading up to the homicide are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.