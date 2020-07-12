Beach Hazard issued for some lakeshore counties until 8 p.m. Sunday

MPD: 48-year-old woman stabbed to death near 30th and Highland, known suspect sought

Posted 10:25 am, July 12, 2020, by , Updated at 10:26AM, July 12, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, July 12 near N. 30th Street and Highland Boulevard.

The victim, a 48-year-old Milwaukee woman, died from her injuries.

Police say she was stabbed by a known suspect who is not yet in custody.

The circumstances leading up to the homicide are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.