× Police: Armed robbery leads to shooting near Howell and Howard, 1 injured

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating an armed robbery that led to the shooting of a 20-year-old Milwaukee man around 4:30 p.m. near S. Howell Avenue and E. Howard Avenue on Saturday.

The victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

Police are seeking unidentified suspects at this time. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.