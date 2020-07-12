Police: Ex-USA Gymnastics coach arrested in Las Vegas on multiple charges of lewdness with a minor

The U.S. Center for SafeSport suspended Gray from the sport for two years in October 2019 for sexual misconduct with a minor after more than a year-long investigation, the Orange County Register reported. He continued to coach young female gymnasts in Temecula, Calif., until the investigation was completed.

Gray’s arrest Friday stems from alleged incidents at Brown’s Gymnastics in Las Vegas, which has produced top gymnasts, the paper reported. There are at least three alleged victims, a person familiar with the case told the paper.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Gray or has information about his crimes, is urged to contact the department’s Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421.

